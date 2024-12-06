News & Insights

Stocks
FNF

OpenAI Is Hopeful a Corporate Change Will Unlock Profits

December 06, 2024 — 12:04 pm EST

Written by William White for TipRanks ->

Artificial intelligence (AI) company OpenAI seeks to change its corporate structure to continue its partnership with tech giant Microsoft (MSFT). It is aiming to keep Microsoft’s support around after it reaches artificial general intelligence (AGI). Under its current terms, Microsoft’s access to OpenAI’s technology would be nullified after it achieves AGI. Its Board of Directors will determine when it hits this milestone.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

If OpenAI changes this stipulation, it will go a long way toward securing additional funds, as Microsoft is one of its biggest investors. However, the heart of the problem is its status as a non-profit company. The clause was created to prevent OpenAI from misusing its AI research to chase corporate profits.

OpenAI May Have Trouble Changing Its Structure

OpenAI’s desire to switch from a non-profit to a for-profit company has already caused issues. That includes a lawsuit from Elon Musk over the planned change. Musk was an early investor in OpenAI and sits on its Board. He opposes the change and seeks to stop it through legal recourse. This could delay the company’s plans to shift its business.

OpenAI would likely see great profits by switching from a non-profit. It’s already one of the biggest AI companies, with a valuation of $157 billion. That valuation could continue to increase with additional funding from Microsoft and other backers, such as SoftBank (SFTBY).

How to Invest in OpenAI

OpenAI is a private company, meaning investors can’t take a direct stake in it. Instead, holding shares in OpenAI’s investors is their best option. Microsoft, Softbank, Nvidia (NVDA), and Fidelity National Financial (FNF) are major public companies with stakes in OpenAI. NVDA appears to be the best bet with a Strong Buy analysts’ consensus rating, a $176.14 price target, and a potential 22.39% upside for its shares.

See more NVDA analyst ratings

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FNF
MSFT
NVDA
SFTBY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.