Open House Group Secures ESG-focused Loan

November 11, 2024 — 02:02 am EST

Open House Co (JP:3288) has released an update.

Open House Group Co., Ltd. has secured a 10 billion yen ESG/SDGs Promotion Analysis Loan from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, highlighting its strong commitment to sustainability management and employee consideration. The company aims to contribute to a sustainable society by providing affordable housing, balancing social and business value. This initiative underscores their dedication to ESG practices and achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

