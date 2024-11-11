Open House Group Secures ESG-focused Loan

Open House Co (JP:3288) has released an update.

Open House Group Co., Ltd. has secured a 10 billion yen ESG/SDGs Promotion Analysis Loan from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, highlighting its strong commitment to sustainability management and employee consideration. The company aims to contribute to a sustainable society by providing affordable housing, balancing social and business value. This initiative underscores their dedication to ESG practices and achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

