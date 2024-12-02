Open House Co. Announces Share Buyback Plans

Open House Co (JP:3288) has released an update.

Open House Group Co., Ltd. announced plans to acquire up to 2.5 million of its own shares, with a maximum budget of ¥10 billion, through open market purchases. Despite setting these parameters, no shares were acquired during the initial period from November 15 to November 30, 2024. The acquisition strategy aims to optimize capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

