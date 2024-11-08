Open Up Group Inc. Sees Strong Revenue Growth

Open Up Group Inc. (JP:2154) has released an update.
Open Up Group Inc. reported a strong financial performance for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, with a notable 17% increase in revenue and significant growth in both operating and business profits. Despite a slight decline in total comprehensive income, the company’s financial position remains robust, with a high equity ratio of 62.6%. Additionally, Open Up Group has forecasted continued growth for the fiscal year ending June 2025, anticipating an 11.4% increase in revenue.
