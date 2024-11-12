News & Insights

Opawica Launches Field Work at Arrowhead Project

November 12, 2024 — 08:38 am EST

Opawica Explorations (TSE:OPW) has released an update.

Opawica Explorations has initiated field work at their Arrowhead Gold Project in Quebec to prepare for a future drilling campaign, focusing on identifying drill locations for high-priority gold targets. This strategic move involves mapping access routes and collaborating with ALS GoldSpot Discoveries to create a detailed geological model, setting the stage for efficient exploration once permits are approved.

