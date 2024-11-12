Opawica Launches Field Work at Arrowhead Project

Opawica Explorations (TSE:OPW) has released an update.
Opawica Explorations has initiated field work at their Arrowhead Gold Project in Quebec to prepare for a future drilling campaign, focusing on identifying drill locations for high-priority gold targets. This strategic move involves mapping access routes and collaborating with ALS GoldSpot Discoveries to create a detailed geological model, setting the stage for efficient exploration once permits are approved.
For further insights into TSE:OPW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Shareholder Alert for Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX)
- ValueAct’s $1B Stake in Meta Platforms is a Constructive Not Activist Bet
- Spirit Airlines Plunges 63% on Possibility of Bankruptcy Deal Wiping Out Shareholders
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.