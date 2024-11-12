Opawica Launches Field Work at Arrowhead Project

Opawica Explorations (TSE:OPW) has released an update.

Opawica Explorations has initiated field work at their Arrowhead Gold Project in Quebec to prepare for a future drilling campaign, focusing on identifying drill locations for high-priority gold targets. This strategic move involves mapping access routes and collaborating with ALS GoldSpot Discoveries to create a detailed geological model, setting the stage for efficient exploration once permits are approved.

For further insights into TSE:OPW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.