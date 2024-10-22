Opawica Explorations Uncovers High-Priority Drill Targets

Opawica Explorations (TSE:OPW) has released an update.

Opawica Explorations has identified 25 high-priority drill targets at its Arrowhead Property in the Abitibi Gold Belt with the help of AI technology from GoldSpot Discoveries. The advanced targeting approach aims to test gold mineralization continuity and explore potential mineralized trends, increasing the likelihood of significant discoveries in this prolific gold region.

