Onyx Acquisition Co. I to redeem public shares, intends to delist

Onyx Acquisition Co. I (ONYX). announced that it will redeem all of its outstanding Class A ordinary shares included as part of the units issued in its initial public offering, effective as of the close of business on November 13, because the company will not consummate an initial business combination within the time period required by its amended and restated memorandum and articles of association. Accordingly, the company will not be seeking a further extension as contemplated by the preliminary proxy statement filed with the SEC on October 11. The per-share redemption price for the Public Shares is expected to be approximately $11.42. Because the company will not consummate an initial business combination within the periods required under its Articles and Nasdaq Listing Rule IM 5101-2, the company intends to file a Form 25 with the Commission on November 4 in order to delist the company’s securities from the Nasdaq Capital Market. The company thereafter expects to file a Form 15 with the Commission to terminate the registration of the company’s securities under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

