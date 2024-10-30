News & Insights

Onward Opportunities Voting Rights Update

October 30, 2024 — 12:42 pm EDT

Onward Opportunities Ltd. (GB:ONWD) has released an update.

Onward Opportunities Ltd. has announced a change in voting rights, with Dowgate Group Limited’s total voting power decreasing from 46.95% to 45.14%. This shift highlights a notable adjustment in the company’s shareholder dynamics, attracting attention from investors interested in voting influence within the firm.

