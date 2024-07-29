onsemi (ON) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y

onsemi ON reported second-quarter 2024 non-GAAP earnings of 96 cents per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.35% but declining 27.8% year over year.



Revenues of $1.73 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.2% but declined 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Top-Line Details

Power Solutions Group revenues of $835.2 million (contributing 48.1% to revenues) fell 14.5% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2%.



Analog & Mixed Group revenues of $647.8 million (37.3% of revenues) declined 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. The figure beat the consensus mark by 0.70%.

Intelligent Sensing Group revenues of $252.2 million (14.5% of revenues) fell 22.4% year over year. The figure missed the consensus mark by 6.03%.



In terms of end markets, Automotive (52.3% of revenues) revenues were $906.9 million, down 14.6% year over year. The figure also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.93%.



Industrial (27% of revenues) end-market (including military, aerospace and medical) revenues declined 23.2% year over year to $468 million. The figure beat the consensus mark by 5.99%.



Others (20.8% of revenues) end-market revenues declined 14.9% year over year to $360.3 million. The figure beat the consensus mark by 7.65%.

Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross margin contracted 210 basis points (bps) year over year to 45.3%.



Non-GAAP operating expenses increased 0.9% year over year to $308.4 million.



Non-GAAP operating margin was 27.5%, down 530 bps on a year-over-year basis.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jun 28, 2024, onsemi had cash and cash equivalents of $2.23 billion compared with $2.61 billion as of Mar 29, 2024.



Total debt (including the current portion), as of Jun 28, 2024, was $3.34 billion, unchanged sequentially.



Second-quarter 2024 cash flow from operations amounted to $362.2 million compared with the previous quarter’s reported figure of $498.7 million.



Free cash flow amounted to $207.7 million compared with free cash flow of $276.3 million in the previous quarter.

Guidance

For the third quarter of 2024, onsemi expects revenues between $1.7 billion and $1.8 billion.



Non-GAAP gross margin is projected in the range of 44.4-46.4%.



Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected in the range of $305-$320 million.



Non-GAAP earnings are envisioned between 91 cents per share and 1.03 cents.

