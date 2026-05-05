Onity Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ONIT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Onity Group Inc (Symbol: ONIT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.09, changing hands as low as $36.88 per share. Onity Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 17.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ONIT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ONIT's low point in its 52 week range is $35.4667 per share, with $54.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.30.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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