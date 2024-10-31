News & Insights

ONGold Expands U.S. Market Reach with OTCQB Listing

October 31, 2024 — 05:46 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ongold Resources Ltd (TSE:ONAU) has released an update.

ONGold Resources Ltd. has begun trading on the OTCQB Venture Marketplace, making its shares more accessible to U.S. investors. The company also achieved DTC eligibility, which facilitates faster electronic settlement of stock transactions. These developments are significant steps in expanding ONGold’s investor base in the U.S. market.

