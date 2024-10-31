ONGold Expands U.S. Market Reach with OTCQB Listing

Ongold Resources Ltd (TSE:ONAU) has released an update.

ONGold Resources Ltd. has begun trading on the OTCQB Venture Marketplace, making its shares more accessible to U.S. investors. The company also achieved DTC eligibility, which facilitates faster electronic settlement of stock transactions. These developments are significant steps in expanding ONGold’s investor base in the U.S. market.

