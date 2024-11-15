News & Insights

OneWater Marine price target lowered to $27 from $29 at KeyBanc

November 15, 2024 — 06:36 am EST

KeyBanc analyst Noah Zatzkin lowered the firm’s price target on OneWater Marine (ONEW) to $27 from $29 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. OneWater posted softer Q4 results and FY25 guide was set below consensus as performance is impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, compounded by a softer retail environment, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Aside from potential green shoots, KeyBanc remains cautious on the marine cycle, but thinks near-term cycle volatility will create attractive capital deployment opportunities.

