Oneview Healthcare Lists New Securities on ASX

December 03, 2024 — 02:22 am EST

December 03, 2024 — 02:22 am EST

Oneview Healthcare Chess Depository Interests repr 1 (AU:ONE) has released an update.

Oneview Healthcare PLC has announced the quotation of over 2.26 million CHESS Depositary Interests on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move could attract investors looking for opportunities in the healthcare technology sector. The securities were previously part of an employee incentive scheme, where restrictions on transfer have now been lifted.

