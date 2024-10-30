Oneview Healthcare Expands with Baxter Partnership

Oneview Healthcare Chess Depository Interests repr 1 (AU:ONE) has released an update.

Oneview Healthcare has extended its strategic partnership with Baxter International, expanding into the Canadian market and enhancing its foothold in the US. This collaboration, which focuses on innovative healthcare solutions, is set to provide unparalleled access to hospitals, overcoming lengthy sales cycles with enduring partnerships. As the healthcare industry embraces digital transformation, Oneview is poised for significant growth, bolstered by Baxter’s reputation.

