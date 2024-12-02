Oneview Healthcare Director’s Interest Update

Oneview Healthcare Chess Depository Interests repr 1 (AU:ONE) has released an update.

Oneview Healthcare PLC has announced a change in the interest of its director, Nashina Asaria, with an acquisition of 156,250 Restricted Share Units over Chess Depository Interests (CDIs). This change, effective from December 2, 2024, brings the total to 364,583 Restricted Share Units held in respect of ordinary shares.

