OneSpaWorld Reports Record Q3 Earnings and Raises Guidance

Onespaworld Holdings ( (OSW) ) has realeased its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Onespaworld Holdings presented to its investors.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a global leader in providing health and wellness services aboard cruise ships and in destination resorts, known for its expansive global operations and innovative wellness solutions.

OneSpaWorld has announced record-breaking results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, with significant increases in revenues, income from operations, and adjusted EBITDA, prompting an upward revision of its fiscal year guidance.

Key highlights from the report include a 12% increase in total revenues to $241.7 million, a 48% rise in income from operations to $25.0 million, and a 33% boost in adjusted EBITDA to $33.0 million. The company also reported robust free cash flow, which facilitated debt reduction, dividend payments, and share repurchases, strengthening its balance sheet. Additionally, OneSpaWorld expanded its maritime operations, with increased revenue metrics and staff count, and issued its inaugural Sustainability and Social Responsibility Report.

Looking ahead, OneSpaWorld continues to project positive financial growth, expecting a 12% increase in revenues and a 24% rise in adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2024. The company remains confident in its strategic initiatives and operational efficiencies to sustain long-term growth and shareholder value.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.