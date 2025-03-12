Is ONEOK Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Valued at $57.1 billion by market cap, Tulsa, Oklahoma-based ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) operates as a leading midstream energy company focused on processing, transportation, and storage of crude, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company plays a crucial role in connecting oil & gas producers with end markets across North America.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” ONEOK fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the oil & gas midstream industry.

Active Investor:

Despite its strengths, ONEOK has dropped 21.5% from its all-time high of $118.07 touched on Nov. 22, 2024. Meanwhile, OKE has dropped 11.2% over the past three months, performing slightly better than the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 13% decline during the same time frame.

OKE has outperformed the Nasdaq over the longer term as well. OKE has gained 2.6% over the past six months and soared 19.8% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming NASX’s 23 bps uptick over the past six months and 8.8% returns over the past year.

To confirm the overall uptrend and recent downturn, OKE has traded mostly above its 200-day moving average over the past year and fell below its 50-day moving average in late January and below its 200-day moving average in early March.

Despite delivering better-than-expected financials, ONEOK’s stock prices dipped 2.4% in the trading session after the release of its Q4 results on Feb. 25. Driven by increased volumes and acquisitions, the company’s overall topline increased 33.7% year-over-year to $7 billion, which surpassed the Street’s expectations by 6.8%. Meanwhile, its net income to shareholders surged 34.2% year-over-year to $923 million and its EPS of $1.57 surpassed the consensus estimates by 8.3%.

However, due to its aggressive acquisitions, the company’s long-term debt has increased 46.4% year-over-year to more than $31 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024. Moreover, its CFO to adjusted EBITDA ratio for fiscal 2024 dropped significantly from 84.3% in fiscal 2023 to 72.1%, which raised concerns about the company’s ability to convert earnings into cash and unsettled investor confidence.

ONEOK has significantly underperformed its peer Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s (KMI) 26.8% surge over the past six months and an impressive 47% return over the past 52 weeks.

Among the 17 analysts covering the OKE stock, the consensus rating is “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $111.18 represents a 20% premium to current price levels.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.