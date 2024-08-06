ONEOK (OKE) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss

ONEOK Inc. OKE reported second-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18 by 12.7%. The bottom line also improved 27.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.04 per share.

Total Revenues

Operating revenues totaled $4.89 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.52 billion by 11.3%. However, the top line improved 31.1% from $3.73 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Highlights of the Release

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $1.62 billion, up 65.5% year over year.



Operating income totaled $1.23 billion, up 66.7% from the prior-year quarter’s level of $0.74 billion.



ONEOK incurred interest expenses of $298 million, up 65.5% from $180 million recorded in the year-ago period.



Total natural gas processed was 3,102 billion British thermal units per day (BBtu/d), up 6.2% year over year.



The company reported natural gas transportation capacity contracted of 7,991 million British thermal units per hour per day (MDth/d), which increased 4.4% year over year.

Financial Highlights

As of Jun 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents amounted to $36 million compared with $338 million as of Dec 31, 2023.



As of Jun 30, 2024, long-term debt (excluding current maturities) totaled $20.3 billion compared with $21.2 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.



Cash provided by operating activities for the first six months of 2024 amounted to $2.03 billion compared with $1.99 billion in the corresponding period of 2023.

2024 Guidance

ONEOK continues to expect its consolidated 2024 net income in the band of $2.73-$3.03 billion. It expects adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $6.03-$ 6.33 billion.



Interest expense, net of capitalized interest, is expected to be in the range of $1.195-$1.165 billion.

