OneMedNet announces collaboration with Bayer’s AI Innovation Platform

OneMedNet Corporation (ONMD) announced its collaboration with Bayer’s (BAYRY) AI Innovation Platform. By joining AIIP, the partnership aims to empower the developer teams of healthcare organizations and startups in building scalable and compliant AI-powered medical imaging software products, OneMedNet said. “We are thrilled to join forces with Bayer’s AI Innovation Platform,” said Aaron Green, CEO & President of OneMedNet. “This collaboration allows us to combine our regulatory-grade real-world data platform, which aggregates data from our provider network of over 1,400 healthcare provider facilities, with Bayer’s innovative AIIP.”

