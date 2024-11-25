OneForce Holdings Issues Profit Warning Amid Revenue Drop

OneForce Holdings Limited (HK:1933) has released an update.

OneForce Holdings Limited has issued a profit warning, expecting a significant drop in revenue and a shift from profit to loss for the six months ending September 2024. The decrease is attributed to fewer projects and increased competition, leading to pricing adjustments and higher financial costs. Despite the setback, the company remains optimistic about future growth and aims to enhance its technological competitiveness in the energy internet and new infrastructure sectors in China.

