OneConnect Sets EGM to Approve Key Financial Agreements

OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd (HK:6638) has released an update.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for December 18, 2024, aiming to approve several key agreements and transactions. These include the 2024 Provision of Products and Services, Services and Products Purchasing, Financial Services Purchasing, and Property Leasing agreements, each with proposed annual caps extending to 2027. The approval of these resolutions could impact the company’s strategic operations and financial planning over the next three years.

For further insights into HK:6638 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.