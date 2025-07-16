One Stop Systems (OSS) Soars 10.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

One Stop Systems, Inc. OSS shares ended the last trading session 10.5% higher at $5.6. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 13.2% gain over the past four weeks.

One Stop Systems is benefiting from growing demand for its high-performance edge compute solutions, driven by advancements in AI, machine learning, autonomy, and sensor fusion at the edge.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.05 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +44.4%. Revenues are expected to be $13.3 million, up 0.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For One Stop Systems, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on OSS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

One Stop Systems is part of the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry. Rockwell Automation ROK, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1% higher at $346.59. ROK has returned 5.8% in the past month.

Rockwell Automation's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.3% over the past month to $2.68. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -1.1%. Rockwell Automation currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

