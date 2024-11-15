One Liberty Props Recent Insider Activity

Jeffrey Gould, Senior Vice President at One Liberty Props (NYSE:OLP), disclosed an insider sell on November 14, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Gould's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday unveiled the sale of 13,353 shares of One Liberty Props. The total transaction value is $380,509.

One Liberty Props's shares are actively trading at $28.15, experiencing a down of 0.0% during Friday's morning session.

Discovering One Liberty Props: A Closer Look

One Liberty Properties Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. OLP owns hundred and ten properties, including three properties owned by consolidated joint ventures and two properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures. The hundred and ten properties are located in thirty one states. The group generates the majority of its revenue in the form of rental income.

One Liberty Props: Delving into Financials

Revenue Challenges: One Liberty Props's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.49%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 80.95%, indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): One Liberty Props's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.24.

Debt Management: One Liberty Props's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.4.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 17.27 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 6.49 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for One Liberty Props's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry benchmarks at 12.69, One Liberty Props presents an attractive value opportunity.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of One Liberty Props's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.