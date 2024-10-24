News & Insights

One Click Group Expands Financial Services Platform

October 24, 2024 — 07:49 pm EDT

UUV Aquabotix Ltd. (AU:1CG) has released an update.

One Click Group Limited has announced the issuance of fully paid ordinary shares without disclosure to investors, as per the Corporations Act. The company, known for its fast-growing financial technology platform, aims to streamline online financial and life administration services. Its platform currently focuses on online tax services but is expanding into areas like lending, online wills, and private health insurance.

