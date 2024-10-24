One Click Group Expands Financial Services Platform

UUV Aquabotix Ltd. (AU:1CG) has released an update.

One Click Group Limited has announced the issuance of fully paid ordinary shares without disclosure to investors, as per the Corporations Act. The company, known for its fast-growing financial technology platform, aims to streamline online financial and life administration services. Its platform currently focuses on online tax services but is expanding into areas like lending, online wills, and private health insurance.

For further insights into AU:1CG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.