Ondo InsurTech Enhances Share Incentive Plan for Employees

November 05, 2024 — 12:13 pm EST

Ondo InsurTech Plc (GB:ONDO) has released an update.

Ondo InsurTech Plc has announced the purchase of 17,580 ordinary shares through its Share Incentive Plan (SIP), benefiting employees including key directors Craig Foster and Kevin Withington. This plan allows employees to acquire shares using pre-tax contributions, enhancing their stake in the company. Ondo, known for its innovative LeakBot technology, continues to strengthen its market position and commitment to sustainable business practices.

