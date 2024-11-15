News & Insights

Ondine Biomedical Secures Funding for Growth and Trials

November 15, 2024 — 10:32 am EST

Ondine Biomedical, Inc. (GB:OBI) has released an update.

Ondine Biomedical Inc., a Canadian life sciences firm, has successfully raised approximately C$19.2 million through a recent fundraising initiative. The funds will support the Phase 3 clinical trial of its Steriwave nasal photodisinfection system in the US, along with commercialization efforts in approved markets. This fundraising, alongside a potential investment from a major US healthcare group, aims to ensure financial stability into early 2027.

