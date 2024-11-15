Ondine Biomedical Secures Funding for Growth and Trials

Ondine Biomedical, Inc. (GB:OBI) has released an update.

Ondine Biomedical Inc., a Canadian life sciences firm, has successfully raised approximately C$19.2 million through a recent fundraising initiative. The funds will support the Phase 3 clinical trial of its Steriwave nasal photodisinfection system in the US, along with commercialization efforts in approved markets. This fundraising, alongside a potential investment from a major US healthcare group, aims to ensure financial stability into early 2027.

For further insights into GB:OBI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.