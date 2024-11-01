Ondine Biomedical Inc. Launches £8.5 Million Fundraise

Ondine Biomedical, Inc. (GB:OBI) has released an update.

Ondine Biomedical Inc., a Canadian life sciences company, is set to raise at least £8.5 million through a fundraising initiative involving new common shares. The funds will primarily support a U.S. Phase 3 clinical study for its nasal photodisinfection system, with additional financial backing potentially extending their cash runway into 2026. This fundraising effort is crucial for advancing their clinical trials and bolstering working capital.

For further insights into GB:OBI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.