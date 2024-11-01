News & Insights

Ondine Biomedical Inc. Launches £8.5 Million Fundraise

November 01, 2024 — 03:13 am EDT

Ondine Biomedical, Inc. (GB:OBI) has released an update.

Ondine Biomedical Inc., a Canadian life sciences company, is set to raise at least £8.5 million through a fundraising initiative involving new common shares. The funds will primarily support a U.S. Phase 3 clinical study for its nasal photodisinfection system, with additional financial backing potentially extending their cash runway into 2026. This fundraising effort is crucial for advancing their clinical trials and bolstering working capital.

