Ondas reports Q3 EPS (15c), consensus (12c)

Reports Q3 revenue $1.48M, consensus $1.85M. “Ondas (ONDS) had a strong quarter operationally marked by the receipt of significant orders at OAS and deeper engagement with railroad customers at Ondas Networks,” said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas Holdings. “OAS secured multiple orders totaling $14.4 million for our Iron Drone Raider and Optimus System drone platforms from a major military customer. This signals our entry into military markets and establishes our Iron Drone Raider system as a third revenue-generating technology platform in Ondas’ portfolio. Ondas Networks is benefiting from increased visibility on Class I railroads’ network plans and realized a significant milestone, with distribution partner Siemens securing an order from Metra, a transit rail operator serving passengers in Chicago. At Ondas Networks, we believe Metra’s order for a system-wide upgrade of the 900 MHz wireless network to the new A-block with the jointly developed next-generation Advanced Train Control Systems platform confirms that Ondas Networks and Siemens have established a comprehensive deployment and migration plan to support adoption of the dot16 wireless standard by railroads in North America. That was further demonstrated during Q3 with Siemens’ receipt of an additional order from a Class I Railroad for an expansion of an existing live 900 MHz network, also in Chicago. In short, we are demonstrating the robustness of the dot16 standard as we start 900 MHz upgrades in Chicago – the most complex railroad wireless environment in the country. Ondas remains in a strong position, with leading technology platforms addressing large, high value end markets and increased evidence of customer acceptance across both business units. Indeed, the third quarter represented the largest bookings quarter in Ondas’ history. Further, we raised $10.5 million in capital between Ondas Holdings and our business units during both the third quarter and fourth quarter-to-date, demonstrating continued investor support. Our top line revenue has been delayed, mainly due to 900 MHz timeline extensions with Ondas Networks rail customers, and supply chain and market-related issues stemming from the Gaza conflict in Israel. Nonetheless, a strengthening order book and customer pipeline at OAS as well as improving engagement with the railroad customers at Ondas Networks bodes well for our outlook. I expect a strong end to 2024 and am optimistic about our ability to drive significant growth in 2025.”

