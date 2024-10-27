OncoSil Medical Strengthens Market Position with $7M Capital Raise

OncoSil Medical Ltd (AU:OSL) has released an update.

OncoSil Medical Ltd has successfully raised $7 million through a placement to advance its commercialization efforts and clinical trials, alongside a $1 million share purchase plan for eligible shareholders. The funds will be used to enhance market penetration in existing regions and support expansion into new markets like Switzerland and South Korea. This financial boost aims to increase the adoption of OncoSil’s medical devices.

