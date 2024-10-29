OncoSil Medical Extends Securities Offer Deadline

OncoSil Medical Ltd (AU:OSL) has released an update.

OncoSil Medical Ltd has extended the closing date for their securities purchase plan to December 6, 2024, providing investors additional time to participate. The company is offering securities with the expectation of ASX quotation, reflecting its strategic financial management. This update may influence OncoSil’s stock market performance, attracting interest from investors.

For further insights into AU:OSL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.