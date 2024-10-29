News & Insights

OncoSil Medical Extends Securities Offer Deadline

October 29, 2024 — 05:58 am EDT

OncoSil Medical Ltd (AU:OSL) has released an update.

OncoSil Medical Ltd has extended the closing date for their securities purchase plan to December 6, 2024, providing investors additional time to participate. The company is offering securities with the expectation of ASX quotation, reflecting its strategic financial management. This update may influence OncoSil’s stock market performance, attracting interest from investors.

