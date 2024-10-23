News & Insights

The Oncology Institute joins Lantern’s cancer care network of excellence

October 23, 2024 — 08:20 am EDT

The Oncology Institute (TOI) has joined Lantern’s leading specialty care platform. Now, Lantern members will have access to cancer care at any of The Oncology Institute’s state-of-the-art community clinics across 5 states. “At TOI, we believe that every cancer patient deserves access to the most advanced care in their community,” said Dr. Dan Virnich, Chief Executive Officer of TOI. “We are excited to be part of Lantern’s network, offering a new cancer care option for employers that prioritizes optimal outcomes, patient satisfaction, and reduces the financial burden often associated with cancer treatment, all in alignment with our mission and the needs of the community.”

