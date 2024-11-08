Oncimmune Holdings Secures £2.3 Million Fundraising Boost

Oncimmune Holdings (GB:ONC) has released an update.

Oncimmune Holdings has successfully raised approximately £2.3 million following the approval of resolutions at a recent General Meeting. The company has initiated the trading of additional ordinary shares on AIM, increasing its total shares in issue to over 111 million. This strategic move aims to bolster Oncimmune’s financial standing and support its efforts in precision medicine research.

