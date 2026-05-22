A Once-in-a-Generation Opportunity: 5 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Primed for Massive Upside

Key Points

Nvidia and Broadcom are providing vast numbers of computing units to AI hyperscalers.

Micron is cashing in on the memory chip shortage.

Nebius and CoreWeave are building out AI-focused cloud platforms.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Investing opportunities like artificial intelligence (AI) don't come around all that often. With the major data center infrastructure build-out that's happening, I'm confident in calling this a generational investment opportunity, and I think five stocks offer the best ways to take advantage: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), Micron (NASDAQ: MU), Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS), and CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV).

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Nvidia

Investors may be growing tired of hearing about Nvidia, but it truly is one of the best ways to play the AI build-out. Its revenue growth has been consistently high, and it has showcased time and time again why its products are the best available. As for the future, Nvidia believes that global data center capital expenditures could rise from $600 billion in 2025 to between $3 trillion and $4 trillion annually by 2030.

Nvidia's leadership has more information about its sales outlook than the average investor does, so it's worth paying attention to bold projections like this. While the actual dollar figure for data center spending that year may not land in that range, the direction Nvidia sees the market headed in is probably correct. Given that it's still providing a large share of the high-end processors that this industry relies on, it's a must-own investment.

Broadcom

Broadcom is a similar investment to Nvidia, as it also provides AI computing hardware. However, it's coming at the data center market from a different angle. Instead of designing broad-purpose GPUs like Nvidia, it's partnering directly with hyperscalers to design AI chips that are customized to handle the specific workloads the buyers expect them to see.

This is a massive and growing business, and Broadcom's management team believes that segment could drive $100 billion in revenue in 2027. That would represent major growth for Broadcom, and if custom AI chips continue to be a hot commodity, the stock is primed to soar even further.

Micron

AI servers require massive amounts of high-bandwidth memory in close proximity to their processors to function properly, and currently, there aren't enough memory chips to go around. That has put makers of memory chips such as Micron in a strong position, allowing them to sharply boost their prices. Meanwhile, their input costs are staying relatively flat. The result: Micron's revenue and profits have skyrocketed.

While all the memory makers are building new foundries to boost output, those factories take time to bring online. Moreover, with the demand for memory chips expected to triple from 2025 to 2028, this shortage will persist for some time even as production grows. That bodes well for Micron stock, and with Wall Street expecting 193% revenue growth for the rest of this year and 57% growth next year, it has a lot of upside left.

Nebius

Nebius has the fastest-growing top line on this list. In Q1, its revenue skyrocketed a jaw-dropping 684%. It's growing that quickly because it's building out a neocloud platform that is tailored to AI. Nvidia is a major investor in Nebius and also a key component supplier.

As more companies scramble to bring AI computing capacity online, and as a shortage of data center capacity persists, Nebius will continue to grow in popularity, as its full-stack setup is quite popular among developers. Nebius has massive expansion plans, and its revenues will grow rapidly for some time as it builds out its computing footprint, which should lead to more upside for the stock.

CoreWeave

CoreWeave is similar to Nebius in that it's a neocloud operator and is focused on providing AI computing resources through the cloud. But instead of offering a full-stack setup, it's focused on providing GPU training banks for clients that need more computing capacity. This caters to a different need, but that need is still massive.

Like Nebius, it's rapidly growing -- revenue rose 112% year over year in Q1 to $2.1 billion. It has a nearly $100 billion backlog, underscoring how much demand there is for its product as it brings more data centers online. This bodes well for CoreWeave's future. If it can continue to build out its capacity and work its way toward profitability, it could be a top AI stock to own for the next decade.

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Keithen Drury has positions in Broadcom, Nebius Group, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Broadcom, Micron Technology, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.