Is OMV (OMVKY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is OMV (OMVKY). OMVKY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.38 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 11.52. Over the past year, OMVKY's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.56 and as low as 5.52, with a median of 6.22.

Investors should also note that OMVKY holds a PEG ratio of 1.22. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. OMVKY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.32. Over the past 52 weeks, OMVKY's PEG has been as high as 1.25 and as low as 0.75, with a median of 1.02.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is OMVKY's P/B ratio of 0.65. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.32. Over the past year, OMVKY's P/B has been as high as 0.67 and as low as 0.47, with a median of 0.54.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. OMVKY has a P/S ratio of 0.51. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.59.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that OMV is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, OMVKY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

