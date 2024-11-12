News & Insights

OMNIQ Corp to Announce Q3 2024 Earnings Results

OMNIQ Corp ( (OMQS) ) has issued an announcement.

OMNIQ Corp., a leader in automation solutions including machine vision AI and IoT, is set to release its third-quarter 2024 earnings on November 14, 2024, followed by a liveearnings callon November 15. With a strong presence in sectors like supply chain management and public safety, OMNIQ is strategically positioned in fast-growing markets such as the Global Safe City and smart parking industries. Its advanced AI technologies help major industries and government agencies enhance operational efficiency, reflecting the company’s alignment with the expanding demand for innovative solutions.

