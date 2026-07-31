Omnicom's Data and Analytics Push Reshapes Its Merger Outlook

Omnicom Group Inc. OMC is trying to make merger scale more than a balance sheet story.

Data, analytics, precision marketing, integrated media and cost automation now shape how the company aims to serve clients seeking measurable, personalized and digitally connected campaigns.

Omnicom’s Data Investments Deepen Client Relevance

Omnicom’s products and services support client objectives across media, data, commerce, customer relationship management, content, creativity and artificial intelligence. That mix gives the combined company a broader platform for performance-driven marketing.

Its Omni platform now includes Acxiom, Interact and Flywheel Commerce Cloud. These assets add privacy-focused identity and data management capabilities that can improve campaign personalization, service delivery and operating efficiency.

OMC’s Integrated Media Captures Digital Demand

Integrated Media has become Omnicom’s largest Core Operations discipline. In the second quarter of 2026, it generated $3.15 billion in revenues, or 52.5% of Core Operations revenues.

Omnicom Group Inc. Revenue (TTM)

Omnicom Group Inc. revenue-ttm | Omnicom Group Inc. Quote

The discipline includes media planning and buying, performance media, audience-based solutions, digital commerce and data and identity services. Its more than 10% organic growth shows how client demand is shifting toward measurable media, commerce and data-led execution.

Omnicom’s Fan Graph Expands Precision Marketing

The Acxiom Fan Graph gives Omnicom a clear example of how the merger can deepen precision marketing. It combines media, commerce, attendance, purchase, participation and identity signals into a privacy-compliant view of sports audiences.

That capability can help brands improve audience targeting and campaign measurement across sports and entertainment. Publicis Groupe SA PUBGY and WPP plc WPP remain relevant peers as the advertising and marketing group increasingly competes on data, media intelligence and technology-enabled client work.

OMC’s Experiential Business Adds a Growth Channel

Experiential and Other also adds a useful growth channel. The discipline includes live and digital events, experiential design and execution, entertainment and sports marketing, consulting, branding and specialized marketing support services.

The business produced more than 10% organic growth, aided by FIFA World Cup-related activity. Live and digital experiences can complement Omnicom’s data-driven media and commerce work by connecting audience insight with brand events and fan engagement.

Omnicom’s Cost Synergies Support Margin Expansion

Cost automation and integration discipline are becoming important parts of the merger outlook. Omnicom remains on track for $900 million in cost-reduction synergies in 2026 and $1.5 billion by mid-2028, with slightly more than half of the 2026 target delivered through the first half.

The second quarter showed margin progress. Core Operations adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization reached $1.1 billion, with a 17.8% margin, up from 15.9% a year earlier, helped primarily by cost-reduction synergies.

Real estate repositioning, procurement, back-office consolidation and technology investments can reduce overhead over time. The offset is that merger integration still carries costs, including severance, repositioning and transaction-related spending.

Omnicom’s Trends Meet a Weak Momentum Signal

The bottom line is that Omnicom has credible exposure to data-driven marketing, integrated media and precision audience tools. Those trends support the merger story, especially when paired with cost synergies and improving Core Operations profitability.

OMC’s Growth Score of A and VGM Score of A point to favorable growth and blended style characteristics. Its Value Score of A also fits the stock’s discounted earnings multiple, which remains below the broader market and its own five-year median.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and a Momentum Score of D.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Style Scores are designed to complement the Zacks Rank, and a weak rank points to negative earnings estimate revision trends.

That creates a split picture for investors. Long-term data, analytics and integration levers look constructive, but the Zacks Rank and weak Momentum Score keep the near-term risk-reward profile cautious.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.