Omnicom Group Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $584.8 million, or $2.08 per share. This compares with $257.6 million, or $1.31 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Omnicom Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $745.2 million or $2.65 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 63.4% to $6.562 billion from $4.015 billion last year.

Omnicom Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $584.8 Mln. vs. $257.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.08 vs. $1.31 last year. -Revenue: $6.562 Bln vs. $4.015 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.