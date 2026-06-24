Omnicom, Disney Advertising Launch Streaming Ad Sequencing Tool

(RTTNews) - Omnicom Media, the media management unit of Omnicom Group Inc (OMC), announced that it has teamed up with Walt Disney Co's (DIS) advertising unit to launch a connected TV ad product. The ad solution delivers sequential brand stories and reduces ad repetition on streaming platforms.

Under the collaboration between Omnicom Media and Disney Advertising, the product is currently live in the United States, with a European Union rollout planned for late 2026 and Latin America to follow.

The ad solution is developed by Omnicom Media and powered by advertising technology firm Innovid and triggers dynamic delivery of new ad content across video-on-demand and live sports and entertainment. It addresses "negative reach", where consumers are repeatedly exposed to the same ad, by enabling frequency management and sequential storytelling.

The capability combines Disney's content and audience data with Omnicom's identity solution and Innovid's creative sequencing technology. It also uses AI and machine learning to match brand messages to program context for VOD activations.

"Instead of the risk of consumers seeing the same message over and over, advertisers can now move beyond the repetitive cycle with dynamic delivery of sequential storytelling that advances the customer journey." said Omnicom Media Chief Product Officer Megan Pagliuca.

Omnicom shares rose 0.90 percent to $73.62 in after-hours trading on the NYSE, after ending Tuesday's regular session 0.57 percent higher.

In overnight trading on NYSE, shares of Walt Disney were down 0.22 percent, changing hands at $103.30, after closing Tuesday's regular session 1.05 percent higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.