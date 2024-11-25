Omnia Metals Group Announces Key Shareholder Meeting

Omnia Metals Group Ltd (AU:OM1) has released an update.

Omnia Metals Group Ltd is calling its shareholders to an extraordinary general meeting in Subiaco, WA, on December 24, 2024, to vote on important resolutions. The company emphasizes electronic access to the meeting notice, encouraging shareholders to participate in person or by proxy. This strategic move signals Omnia’s commitment to involving its investors in crucial decision-making processes.

