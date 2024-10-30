News & Insights

Omni Bridgeway’s Strong Quarterly Performance and Future Prospects

October 30, 2024 — 11:50 pm EDT

Omni Bridgeway (AU:OBL) has released an update.

Omni Bridgeway reported impressive investment proceeds of A$105.8 million for the quarter ending September 2024, with noteworthy gains in management and performance fees. The firm’s strong pipeline includes A$198 million in potential new commitments, highlighting a robust outlook. Additionally, the company is focusing on cost optimization and secondary market transactions to enhance its strategic position.

