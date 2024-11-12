News & Insights

OMER S.p.A. Expands in US with Alstom Contract

November 12, 2024 — 02:49 am EST

OMER S.p.a. (IT:OMER) has released an update.

OMER S.p.A. has secured a contract with Alstom to supply technical and furnishing components for 221 multilevel train cars destined for Chicago’s Metra public transport. This order will significantly impact OMER’s backlog, contributing between 15% and 20% of its value, and marks a strategic expansion into the American market. Deliveries are set to begin in 2025, with major activities expected between 2026 and 2028.

