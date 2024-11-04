Omer-Decugis Achieves Revenue Milestone Ahead of Schedule

Omer – Decugis & Cie SA (FR:ALODC) has released an update.

Omer-Decugis & Cie, a leader in fresh and exotic fruits, has surpassed its 2025 revenue target by achieving €247.4 million in 2023/24, marking a 19.9% growth. This success is fueled by strong performance in its SIIM and BRATIGNY divisions and strategic acquisitions, despite global climate challenges. The company plans further expansion with a new logistics site, aiming to double its capacity by 2027-2030.

