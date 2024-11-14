Omega Therapeutics CEO Mahesh Karande to depart, Kaan Certel to succeed

Omega Therapeutics (OMGA) announced the appointment of Kaan Certel as CEO. Certel succeeds Mahesh Karande as CEO, who has decided to leave Omega for personal reasons. Certel was previously chief business officer at Omega.

