Omega Pacific Gains 51% Interest in Williams Property

November 12, 2024 — 01:08 pm EST

Omega Pacific Resources, Inc. (TSE:OMGA) has released an update.

Omega Pacific Resources Inc. has secured a 51% interest in the Williams Property, marking a significant milestone in their exploration efforts. The company has completed an initial drill program revealing a substantial mineral discovery, enhancing the potential for future mineralization and discoveries. This achievement is expected to add value and increase opportunities for Omega Pacific.

