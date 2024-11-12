Omega Pacific Gains 51% Interest in Williams Property

Omega Pacific Resources, Inc. (TSE:OMGA) has released an update.

Omega Pacific Resources Inc. has secured a 51% interest in the Williams Property, marking a significant milestone in their exploration efforts. The company has completed an initial drill program revealing a substantial mineral discovery, enhancing the potential for future mineralization and discoveries. This achievement is expected to add value and increase opportunities for Omega Pacific.

For further insights into TSE:OMGA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.