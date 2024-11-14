News & Insights

Omega Oil & Gas Unveils Share Offer to Energize East Coast

Omega Oil & Gas Limited (AU:OMA) has released an update.

Omega Oil & Gas Limited has announced an offer for new ordinary shares, aiming to invigorate the energy sector on Australia’s East Coast. The company encourages potential investors to review their prospectus to make informed decisions about acquiring shares. Investors are advised to seek independent advice to evaluate the risks and benefits of investing in Omega.

