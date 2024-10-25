Omega Oil & Gas Announces Director’s Securities Release

Omega Oil & Gas Limited (AU:OMA) has released an update.

Omega Oil & Gas Limited has announced a change in the securities holdings of its director, Michael John Sandy. While there has been no change in the number of options and shares held, the securities have been released from ASX restrictions following the IPO. This move might interest investors looking for potential changes in the company’s stock dynamics.

