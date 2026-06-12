OMC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Omnicom Group, Inc. (Symbol: OMC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $76.67, changing hands as high as $77.65 per share. Omnicom Group, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OMC's low point in its 52 week range is $66.3346 per share, with $87.165 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.62. The OMC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

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Further OMC Research:

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