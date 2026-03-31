OMC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

Looking at the chart above, OMC's low point in its 52 week range is $66.3346 per share, with $87.165 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.53. The OMC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
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