OMA Strengthens Security After Ransomware Attack

November 06, 2024 — 01:29 pm EST

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro (OMAB) has released an update.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMA) has revealed that a ransomware attack encrypted some of its systems, but the company has restored its operations without paying the attackers. OMA is strengthening its security protocols and has reported no significant financial impact from the incident. The company is actively informing affected business partners, suppliers, and employees about the data breach.

