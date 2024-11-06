OMA Strengthens Security After Ransomware Attack

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro (OMAB) has released an update.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMA) has revealed that a ransomware attack encrypted some of its systems, but the company has restored its operations without paying the attackers. OMA is strengthening its security protocols and has reported no significant financial impact from the incident. The company is actively informing affected business partners, suppliers, and employees about the data breach.

For further insights into OMAB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.