Olympus CEO Resigns Amid Allegations

Olympus (JP:7733) has released an update.

Olympus Corporation’s CEO, Stefan Kaufmann, has resigned following allegations of illegal drug purchases, leading to an investigation and a unanimous board decision citing behavior inconsistent with company values. Yasuo Takeuchi will temporarily assume CEO duties while the board seeks a successor. Olympus extends its apologies to stakeholders for the situation.

For further insights into JP:7733 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.