Olympus CEO Resigns Amid Allegations

October 27, 2024 — 07:52 pm EDT

Olympus (JP:7733) has released an update.

Olympus Corporation’s CEO, Stefan Kaufmann, has resigned following allegations of illegal drug purchases, leading to an investigation and a unanimous board decision citing behavior inconsistent with company values. Yasuo Takeuchi will temporarily assume CEO duties while the board seeks a successor. Olympus extends its apologies to stakeholders for the situation.

